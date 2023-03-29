Book Launch: “The Museum of the Old Colony in Puerto Rico” (at MAC-PR)

Our warmest congratulations to Pablo Delano and Laura Katzman! We are very excited to announce the first launch of the book The Museum of the Old Colony: An Art Installation by Pablo Delano in Puerto Rico. The launch and a panel discussion will be hosted by the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The event is free and open to the public.

Hosted by the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico, this book launch/panel discussion will feature presentations by Laura Katzman (James Madison University) and Amanda J. Guzmán (Trinity College) and a discussion with visual artist Pablo Delano (Trinity College) and filmmaker Glorimar Marrero-Sánchez, all of which will be moderated by Rocío Zambrana (UPR-Río Piedras).

Delano and Marrero’s works are currently featured in the MAC-PR exhibition, (Re)conocer el futuro, curated by Marianne Ramírez Aponte. [https://www.museomac.org/]

Laura Katzman, ed., The Museum of the Old Colony: An Art Installation by Pablo Delano (Harrisonburg: Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art/JMU in association with University of Virginia Press, 2023). With contributions by Laura Katzman, Marianne Ramírez Aponte, Laura Roulet, Amanda J. Guzmán, César A. Salgado, and Ángel A. García Jr. [For more information, see https://www.upress.virginia.edu/title/5885/]

