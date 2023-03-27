L’œil du lézard: Kelly Sinnapah Mary—Notebook Memories 11

Last November (2022), AICA Caraïbe du Sud presented a special edition of L’œil du lézard, No. 27, centering on Guadeloupean artist Kelly Sinnapah Mary. [See previous post Special Edition: Kelly Sinnapah Mary.] Dominique Brebion announced that for the twenty-seventh issue, L’œil du lézard was developing a new, interactive experience. Here she presents the new version—its very cool!

Brebion writes, “Today L’Oeil du lézard offers you a new experience: an interactive reading of this film on Kelly’s recent creations. The shots and editing of opus 27 of L’Oeil du lizard were carried out by Vianney Sotes. The Newic.com Agency designed and houses the interactive version.”

Translated by Ivette Romero. Read the original (in French) and watch the video at https://aica-sc.net/2023/03/27/loeil-du-lezard-et-linteractivite/ or https://www.agence-newic.com/aica/oeil-du-lezard/27/