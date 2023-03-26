The group exhibition “Figurative Images: Seeing and Being Seen” will open at the West Strand Art Gallery on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 4:00 to 6:00pm. The exhibition runs from April 1 to May 14, 2023.

Curated by Isabel Nazario and Julio Nazario, the show includes work by Judith K. Brodsky, Dominican-born Afro-Caribbean artist Carmen Lizardo, and Puerto Rican artist Roca Rodríguez Calero.

The gallery is located at 29 West Strand Street in Kingston, New York. For more information, you may call (845) 853-8689.

For more on Carmen Lizardo, see https://carmenlizardostudio.com/

For more on Rodríguez Calero, see https://www.rodriguezcalero.com/