Tara Beroszi: “Esta isla no es ficción” (This island is not fiction)

Tara Beroszi’s solo exhibition “Esta isla no es ficción” [This island is not fiction] will open on Friday, March 24, 2023, 7:00pm at La Casa de los Contrafuertes, in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Description (by the artist): The exhibitionESTA ISLA NO ES FICCIÓN [This island is not fiction] is composed of thirty photographs. I conceptualized two exhibition projects during 2020 and 2021, while in confinement due to the pandemic. This is one of them. I had the time to write, read, and research every day. I made sketches of the images that I wanted to photograph. I also bought materials online: colored cellophane, gloves, pantyhose, tights, envelopes, adhesive letters for signs… The hardware stores were another place where I found objects, which, when I arrived there, I didn’t know I wanted, but when I saw them, I knew I needed them. The pandemic gave me the time and space for introspection to develop this exhibition. These were years of fear, frustration, and loss for many people. I could not stop imagining the scenes that—when I could finally get close to other bodies—I would portray. Now they exist.

Tari Beroszi was born and raised in Puerto Rico. She began studying art at the age of eleven at the Central School of Visual Arts in the Santurce neighborhood of San Juan, where she specialized in drawing. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Visual Communication from the University of Puerto Rico in 2003. In 2005, she moved to Paris, France, where she received a Master of Photography at Spéos Paris École de Photographie. In France, she was a student of Georges Fèvre, the personal printer of legendary photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson. In 2010, she received a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in Photography at Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta, Georgia. She traveled to India in 2011, where she took meditation courses as a cognitive process. She was awarded the Lexus Grant for Artists in 2013, and a Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant in 2020. She has been a guest lecturer at the University of Salamanca in Spain, LCI Monterrey School of Art and Design in Mexico, and Parsons School of Design in New York City. Her work has been exhibited in France, Spain, Brazil, Dominican Republic, the United States, and Puerto Rico. She is currently a Professor of Fine Arts in San Juan.

For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/LosContrafuertes

See more information on the artist at http://www.tariberoszi.com/