Lecture (TODAY): “Los chinos en el carnaval de Barranquilla”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for this post.] The lecture “Los chinos en el carnaval de Barranquilla, Colombia 1960-1980,” by Laura Carolina De Moya Guerra (Rutgers University, Ph.D. candidate in History) takes place today—Thursday, March 23, 4:00pm (ET)—at Universidad de Costa Rica, Sede del Pacífico.

This event, moderated by Lai Sai Acón Chan (Universidad de Costa Rica), with commentary by Edwin Corena Puentes (Universidad del Magdalena, Colombia) is available via the Universidad de Costa Rica, Sede del Pacífico YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/@ucrsededelpacifico4137) and the Instituto Confucio de la Universidad de Costa Rica Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/InstitutoConfuciodelaUcr).

Description: The Barranquilla Carnival, declared Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, is the city’s most significant social and cultural event. In this, the inhabitants of the Barranquilla recognize each other and reaffirm their identity as a single group. This talk explores the participation of the Chinese community in this festivity, paying attention to the role of women and Taiwan’s diplomatic strategies.



For more information contact Laura De Moya Guerra at lcd88@history.rutgers.edu.



Sources: http://www.redsinolatina.ucr.ac.cr/es, https://www.ucr.ac.cr/actividades/2023/03/23/conferencia-virtual-los-chinos-en-el-carnaval-de-barranquilla-colombia-1960-1980.html, https://networks.h-net.org/node/73374/announcements/12566836/online-talk-los-chinos-en-el-carnaval-de-barranquilla-colombia