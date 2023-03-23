Lecture: “Accompong Maroons and the Jamaica State Today”

The Center for African Studies at Duquesne University presents Dr. Anna Perkins, Visiting Scholar in Residence, who will speak on “Maroon Sovereignty: Accompong Maroons and the Jamaica State Today,” on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from noon to 2:00pm.

This presentation explores the contending notions of sovereignty which may lie behind the conflict based on the meanings of the 1738 Treaty for the Maroons and the now independent Jamaican state.

Please RSVP by March 29 for this virtual presentation. RSVP at duq.edu/discoverafrica. A Zoom link will be emailed the morning of the lecture.

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

For more information, see https://www.duq.edu/news-and-stories/the-times/2023/march2023events.php and https://www.facebook.com/CASduq/