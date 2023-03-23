CFS: 2023 Mentorship Award Cultural & Artistic Responses to Environmental Change 

Here is a call for submissions by the Prince Claus Fund and Goethe-Institut for the Mentorship Award Cultural & Artistic Responses to Environmental Change (CAREC). “Are you an artist or cultural practitioner working at the intersection of arts and the environment, envisioning alternative, community-based models of climate justice for our planet? Then you should apply for the 2023 CAREC Mentorship Award.” The deadline for the submission of project applications is April 30, 2023, 11:59pm CEST.

[Note: Only complete submissions received through the platform before the deadline can be considered. Make sure to check the list of the Prince Claus Fund’s working countries before applying. See more information below.]

The world is currently facing a critical situation: alarming changes in nature and our environment are all around us; biodiversity is disappearing; air and water sources are increasingly polluted; sea levels are rising; and extreme weather phenomena are escalating.

Now, more than ever, we need the arts and culture to help us respond; to inspire and motivate us by challenging our perceptions, encouraging communal action by introducing intersectional and trans-disciplinary perspectives, and centering non-hegemonic forms of knowledge to envision alternative models of climate justice in the world.

Cultural & Artistic Responses to Environmental Change is a year-long interdisciplinary programme aimed at accelerating engaged community-based cultural practices at the intersection of arts and the environment, initiating an international network of creatives, and fostering leadership. Through this programme we create a platform to explore critical artistic practices, connect engaged practitioners across the world, stimulate cross-disciplinary exchange and amplify new perspectives on environmental change.

The mentorship brings together 12 emerging artists and cultural practitioners (± 8-15 years of relevant professional experience) with four mentors, all working across a range of disciplines and environmental issues. In order to foster conversation and collaboration within the cohort, and to support each artist in their own individual practice, this programme (designed considering the needs of the selected participants) includes different types of interaction such as workshops, guest talks and peer-to-peer sessions. Most of the activities are online as the participants are coming from different locales, but twice we come together in person for the two Lab Weeks (week-long mentoring intensives). Additionally, there is a collective project in the form of a publication that we will co-create.

The programme activities average a time commitment of 10 hours per month, though this varies throughout the year. Moreover, the participants should be comfortable sharing ideas in spoken English to promote a space of mutual learning where people with different life experiences and knowledge come together.

Each artist receives an award of €10.000 to work on the concept for a body of work that they outline in their application.

Through this mentorship programme we aim to:

support critical and unconventional work by emerging artists working on a range of issues related to the global commons, environmentalism, the climate crisis, and climate justice;

stimulate leadership of individuals whose artistic work fosters awareness, social cohesion and empathy;

accelerate the artistic practices of artists and cultural practitioners who show a commitment to their communities and to creating lasting change through environmental activism;

strengthen and amplify new perspectives on environmentalism, the climate crisis and climate justice.

With this initiative, we invite artists and cultural practitioners both from and based in our working countries to envision a better future for our planet through artistic practices.

How to apply? Please check the Eligibility Criteria & Guidelines before applying. Applications can be completed via the Prince Claus Awards Platform.

Timeline: The deadline for the submission of project applications is 30 April 2023, 23:59 CEST.

Only complete submissions received in the platform before the deadline can be considered.

APPLY HERE

Meet the 2022 cohort here!

For more information, see https://princeclausfund.org/open-calls/open-call-mentorship-awards-with-goethe-institut-2023

[Artwork above by Prin Rodríguez.]