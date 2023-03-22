Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro to Drop Collaborative EP ‘RR’

Hypebeast reports that Spanish singer Rosalía and Puerto Rico’s Rauw Alejandro are releasing a the three-song mini-album on March 24, 2023. The EP is comprised of the tracks “Beso,” “Vampiros,” and “Promesa.” This is the couple’s first recording project together.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are teaming up for an exciting new project and fans won’t have to wait very long to hear it either. The duo’s forthcoming three-track EP, entitled RR, will arrive on March 24.

This won’t mark the first time that the Spanish pop star and Puerto Rican singer have worked together. Rosalía and Alejandro confirmed that they were in a relationship back in 2021.

In March 2022, Rosalía released her universally acclaimed third studio LP, Motomami, which contained a song co-written with Alejandro called “Chicken Teriyaki.” She went on to win a Grammy in the Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album category at the 2023 Awards.

Alejandro’s last full-length project was last year’s Saturno, released via Sony Music Latin and Duars Entertainment. He returned in 2023 with the single “PANTIES Y BRASIERES” with Daddy Yankee.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro’s new EP RR is out for streaming everywhere on Friday, March 24.

[Photo above by Christopher Polk for Variety.]

