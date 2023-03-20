New Book: “I Dreamt You Planting Corn and Marigolds”

I Dreamt You Planting Corn and Marigolds (Library and Archives Canada, Canadian ISBN Service, 2023) is a new novel by Cynthia James.

Description: Ingrid Garraway has not come to her decision to migrate from the Caribbean to Canada lightly. Even the concern of her son, Kyle cannot deter her. For she knows that hers is not a voyage in the dark to a faraway mother country; this is 2010, the age of the Internet and the supersonic jet. Surely, migrating from her isle of paradise, could not be the same.

Cynthia James is a professor of English at George Brown College (Ryerson & St. James Campuses). Her work has appeared in such publications as Jouvert, The Caribbean Writer, The Massachusetts Review, and sx salon. Her books include Maroon Narrative: Caribbean Literature in English Across Boundaries, Ethnicities, and Centuries (2002), Bluejean: A Novel (2000), La Vega and Other Poems (1995), Vigil: A Long Poem (1990), and Iere, My Love (1990).

For more information, see https://www.amazon.com/Dreamt-You-Planting-Corn-Marigolds/dp/0993609414/