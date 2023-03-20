Ky-Mani Marley earns first RIAA gold-certified single with “Celebration”

Kevin Jackson (Jamaica Observer) writes that Jamaican reggae singer Ky-Mani Marley earned an RIAA gold-certified single with “Celebration”—a collaboration featuring Maffio (Dominican Republic), Farruko (Puerto Rico), and Akon (Senegal-US).

Grammy-nominated reggae artiste Ky-Mani Marley has earned his first Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)-certified gold single with Celebration, a track which he collaborated on with Dominican Republic native Maffio, Puerto Rican rapper and singer Farruko, and Senegalese American singer and rapper Akon.

Celebration was certified RIAA Latin Gold on Friday, March 17, after it reached the benchmark to commemorate more than 300,000 units in sales and streaming.

The song was produced by Maffio and it was released in 2019.

In a media release issued upon the song’s release, Maffio shared the inspiration behind Celebration. “I [understand] that the people who leave us continue with us, which is why we have to let them go live their eternal life in peace, and that the best way to honour them is to celebrate and live our own lives intensely,” said Maffio.

With its feel-good Spanglish lyrics and chill reggae melodies, the song was done in tribute to Maffio’s late sister Katherine Alexandra Mendoza. Maffio, who lists Bob Marley among his musical influences, teamed up with Ky-Mani and his brother Julian and their nephew Jo Mersa Marley on the track Blessings, which was released last year.

