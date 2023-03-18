Rodríguez Calero in “Her City”  

Puerto Rican visual artist Rodríguez Calero (aka RoCa) will be part of the online group exhibit “Her City” at Leake Street Gallery from March 20 to April 30, 2023. This exhibition is curated by Valeri Larko and Marc Craig.

Description: A group of amazingly talented woman artists have come together for this exciting exhibition event coinciding with Women‘s History Month in the US.

Rodríguez Calero: Visual Artist | Painter, Collagist and Photographer

Rodríguez Calero, affectionately known as “RoCa”, studied under many notable Puerto Rican Artists at the Instituto de Cultura, Escuela de Artes Plasticas. Her mentor and dear friend Master Artist and Printmaker, Lorenzo Homar, has been the main influence in her approach in developing her work ethic and signature style in painting, which she termed acrollage, a transcending evolution of a mixed media combination of acrylic paint, paper, and a form of printmaking.

Upon receiving her BFA in Puerto Rico, she returned to New York and continued her studies at the Art Students League of New York and focused in painting and collage under Master Artist, Leo Manso and held a National Endowment for the Arts residency at Taller Boricua which was located above El Museo, with fellow artists Marcos Dimas, Gilberto Hernandez, Nestor Otero, Jose Rodriguez, Fernando Salicrup, Jorge Soto and Manny Vega.

While at The League, she was the recipient of several awards and scholarships including the prestigious Edward G. McDowell Travel Scholarship, which permitted her to journey abroad to Spain and France to pursue her interests in art.

Rodríguez Calero has received residencies from The New York State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, and others include Jerome Foundation Scholarship, Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop, NY, (1981-1982), Taller Boricua (1980-1982); Provincetown Art Association, MA (1985 -1986), Galeria Bonaire, Puerto Rico (1987-1988), Kenkeleba House, NY (1989-1990), Brandywine Workshop Center for the Visual Arts, PA (1999), and Rutgers Center for Innovative Print and Paper, NJ (2000). [. . .]

For more information on the exhibition, see https://leakestreetgalleries.art/

See full bio of Rodríguez Calero at https://www.rodriguezcalero.com/bio