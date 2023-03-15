Exhibition—“Rhythm, Bass and Place: Through the Lens”

“Rhythm, Bass and Place: Through the Lens” will have its opening reception on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:30pm at the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI—located at 120 East 125th Street, New York, New York.) The event is free, but registration required (see below).

Join CCCADI for the launch of its newest exhibition, Rhythm, Bass & Place: Through the Lens, featuring the works of photography documentarians, Joe Conzo Jr. & Malik Yusef Cumbo, who have captured the essence and elements of Black music as it has evolved between the 1970s – 2000s.

Through black and white photographs, they’ve captured multiple genres of music and have collectively helped us see how musical styles were created in New York City’s Diasporic communities. From portrait to photojournalism, Rhythm, Bass and Place: Through the Lens is a testament of a social movement, a cultural renaissance and a communally crafted sound experience that reverberates throughout the world.

This exhibition is organized during a special time, during the global celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, a culture and genre born of reggae, jazz, salsa, merengue, soul, funk, and disco.

These photographers created a visual culture that amplifies the sounds our people make when gathered in neighborhoods across nations.

There is no cost to attend! Space for this event is limited, please help us to plan accordingly by registering in advance. [Registration does not guarantee entry.]

See more information and the photographers’ bios at https://www.cccadi.org/events/rhythm-bass-place-through-the-lens-exhibition-opening-reception