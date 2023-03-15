2nd International Summit of Afro-descendance (UPR)

The second edition of the Cumbre Internacional de Afrodescendencia (Cumbre Afro) [International Summit of Afro-descendance] will be held at Amphitheaters 1, 2 & 3 in the School of General Studies and other venues on the campus of the University of Puerto Rico-Río Piedras from March 20 to 23, 2023. Besides the academic panels taking place during the week, there will also be book presentations, film screenings (Cine Foro), an art exhibition (“Contemplaciones”), a musical concert (Melaza Cimarrona, March 22), and visits to various communities and institutions. El Nuevo Día describes the event:

“This summit is held within the framework of the commemoration of the 150 years of slavery, the 250 years of the San Mateo de Cangrejos Foundation, and the 120 years of the founding of the University of Puerto Rico,” said the coordinator of the event, Mayra Santos Febres.

The event will open on Monday, March 20, at 8:30 a.m. followed by various panels, until 5:00 p.m., which will integrate the themes Territorialities: Communities, Memory, Presence and Affirmation of Afro-descendants, in Amphitheater 1 of the Faculty of General Studies.

On Tuesday, March 21, the program includes a youth forum on future projects for the eradication of racism, and discussion panels on Afro-descendant policies, abolitionism, violence and Afro-descendant masculinities, and cyberactivism, among others. [. . .]

For full program and more information, visit https://cumbreafro.com/

Also see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cumbre-afro-2023-cumbre-internacional-de-afrodescendencia-en-puerto-rico-tickets-574377076297

