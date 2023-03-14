New Visions: Cross-Cultural Connections (Edge Zones)

Presented by Edge Zones (Miami, Florida) and curated by Charo Oquet, with a performance by Bori, the opening of “Nuevas Visiones: Conexiones Transculturales” [New Visions: Cross-Cultural Connections] takes place on March 16, 6:00-8:00pm, at Colegio Dominicano de Artistas Plásticos (CODAP), located at 58 El Conde, Colonial Zone, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The exhibition is on view from March 15 through 19, 2023.

Participating artists: Ligia Carabarin-Amiguet (Bori), Jonathan Carela, Patricia Encarnacion, Diana Eusebio, Peter Hosfeld, Jainsen, Regina Jestrow, Mary Larsen, Fidel López, Yéssica Montero, Raul Morilla, Charo Oquet, Jee Park, and Iris Pérez.

Description—New Visions: Cross-Cultural Connections is a collection of the work of individual artists who are characterized by independence, boldness, and resolve. A polyphony of expressions, voices and experiences conveys a strong belief in art and a desire to share that passion with others, with us and with you.

Edge Zones, a non-profit organization based in Miami, FL, will produce the fourteenth edition of its annual Index-Miami/Santo Domingo program. The exhibition titled New Visions: Cross-Cultural Connections will take place at CODAP from March 15-19, 2023.

Unlike previous editions, this year Índex – Miami/Santo Domingo will present two- and three-dimensional works in an exhibition that includes artists from Miami as well as artists from the country. With this project we try to reinvent, re-imagine, and re-configure the very notion of community, a space between longing and consolidation, absence and loss. We want to explore these ideas with a variety of media and formats including performance and installation (which would include elements of assemblage and re-enactment of found objects).

Our projects aim at evaporating the borders between nations, at least in the field of art, as well as generating connections between the various regions of the world with exhibitions, discussions, performance, research, and short-term and long-term collaborations between organizations and individuals.

Ultimately, we want to learn how this dictates the way we define ourselves, how we define our homeland, reduced by distance and/or absence, how we come together and weave a community adorned with all manner of symbolic gestures and meaning governed by possibilities that speak to the desire for self-preservation, as well as self-reinvention.

[Translated by Ivette Romero.]

For more information on the event, see https://www.edgezones.org/new-page-31 or contact Charo Oquet: 829 -743-3550, WhatsApp: +1305 303 8852, edgezones@gmail.com