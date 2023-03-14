Art Exhibition: “Aguas superficiales—Gustavo Peña”

Gustavo Peña’s “Aguas superficiales” [Shallow Waters] will open on Thursday, March 16, at 7:30pm, at the Lyle O. Reitzel Contemporary Art Gallery (at Torre Piantini, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic). The exhibition will be open to the public until April 30, 2023.

[Shown above: Gustavo Peña’s “I love you, what’s your name?”, 2022; Oil on canvas, 65h x 65w in. Below: “Crazy Allure”, 2022; Oil on canvas, 45h x 66w in.]

The Lyle O. Reitzel Contemporary Art Gallery presents a spectacular individual exhibition by the Dominican artist Gustavo Peña entitled “ Aguas superficiales,” to be inaugurated next Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 PM at its headquarters in the Piantini Tower. This event will take place within the framework of Design Week RD, organized by Jorge Brown Cott.

The collection of paintings focuses on the theme of water and its metaphorical meaning in our lives. Water represents the ever-changing and unpredictable nature of the human experience, and Peña captures it through his expressive use of color and an veiled sense of humor that suggests various readings.

Gustavo Peña (Santo Domingo, 1979) He studied Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Illustration and Photography at the Altos de Chavón School of Design (ASS) in La Romana, Dominican Republic. He graduated from the National School of Plastic Arts (ENAP) of Mexico. His works are part of Permanent Collections such as Fundación Cortés de Puerto Rico and private collections in Santo Domingo, Puerto Rico, Panama, Miami, New York, Switzerland, Italy, and China. He currently works and lives in Santo Domingo.

Translation by Ivette Romero. For more information, see https://www.instagram.com/lorgallery/?hl=en and https://www.lorgallery.com/