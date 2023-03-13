There’s a vibrant island-themed restaurant whipping up Caribbean cuisine in the midst of Dubai

Anupriya Mishra (Curly Tales) writes about Miss Lily’s and its executive chef Adam Schop, who hails from Jamaica. The restaurant is located in the Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Do you wish to experience the sunny beaches and flavoursome cuisine of Caribbean islands? If the answer is a loud “Yes,” then dear foodies, you needn’t travel all the way to the Caribbean to experience all this. Well, the reason we say this is that we’re here to spill some juicy deets about an Island-themed restaurant in Dubai. If you still haven’t made a guess, we’re talking about Miss Lily’s, a vibrant restaurant that dishes out tropical cuisine at the Sheraton Grand Hotel.

Miss Lily’s Comes All the Way from The Big Apple

Did you know the restaurant’s chef is from New York and originally from Jamaica? Yes, as a result, the menu features dishes that showcase a modern international twist to Caribbean cuisine. While you are here, you must try their mouth-watering selection of dishes, which include Oxtail Stew, Chilli King Crab, Pimento & Tamarind Glazed Lamb Ribs, and Jerk Ramen. So, it’s not farfetched to say that Executive Chef, Adam Schop has curated a fantastic menu that will leave you coming back for more! And once you are done eating to your heart’s content, don’t forget to end your meal on a sweet note with their Homemade Coconut Cake and Scotch Bonnet Brownie. Doesn’t it all sound tempting?

They Also Have a Branch In New York City

As it happens, there is a DJ playing every night that brings Jamaican Reggae Roots to Dubai. For those who aren’t aware, this restaurant is also located in New York City, Negril, Jamaica, and now in Dubai.

So, if you too wish to take an island vacation in the midst of the buzzing Emirate, then you must land up at Miss Lily’s with your squad!

Where: 5th Floor, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road

When: 7 pm to 1 am (Tuesday, Wednesday & Sunday); 7 pm to 2 am (Monday & Thursday); 7 pm to 3 am (Friday & Saturday)

Contact: 97143562900

