Tangerine Clarke reports on Guyanese-American tenor Christian Mark Gibbs for Caribbean Life.

Award-winning opera singer Christian Mark Gibbs made his Broadway debut on March 9 at Lincoln Center Theater, after performing in more than a dozen productions in cities that included New York and Washington, and most recently in Finland.

In a March 6 post on Facebook, the vocalist said, “I make my Broadway debut in Camelot on Broadway. This cast is phenomenal, and I really can’t wait to share what we have been working on at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre at Lincoln Center Theater. I’m so excited, I am so happy.”

The Guyanese-heritage singer with an astounding operatic range, will perform in the highly anticipated revival of Lerner and Loewe’s “Camelot” with a stellar cast set to come together in the production on opening night, April 13.

Gibbs is a former featured artist at Carnegie Hall – Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, where he performed in productions such as Cuba Gooding Sr. at “Wu-Tang – an American Saga.” He was also principal artist at Washington National Opera, among many others.

The Aspen Music Festival and School, and Colorado State University graduate, is expected to once again wow patrons. According to the playbill, Gibbs will join the cast led by Tony winner Andrew Burnap, Tony nominee Phillipa Soo, and LCT returnee Jordan Donica, as ensemble, and will understudy one of the lead roles, Lancelot du Lac.

This version of Lancelot is a new take on the classic King Arthur tale with a new book written by Academy and Emmy Award-winning writer, Aaron Sorkin, based on the original Aklan Lerner.

The original orchestrations will be played by a 30-piece orchestra led by Kimberly Grigsby. Tony winner Bartlett Sher will direct alongside Byron Easley as choreographer, according to the playbill.

See original article at https://www.caribbeanlife.com/christian-m-gibbs-makes-broadway-debut-in-camelot/