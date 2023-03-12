Shakira breaks 14 Guinness World Records with ‘Music Sessions Vol. 53’

[Many thanks to Gléndaly Peña for bringing this item to our attention.] Griselda Flores (Billboard) reports on Shakira’s latest triumph in “Shakira Breaks 14 Guinness World Records with Her Bizarrap-Produced ‘Music Sessions Vol. 53’.”

Shakira and Bizarrap‘s “Music Sessions Vol. 53” is the gift that keeps on giving.

The Colombian star has officially broken 14 Guinness World Records (GWR) thanks to her Bizarrap-produced “Music Sessions Vol. 53,” which was released in January marking the first collaboration between the two hitmakers.

The dis track now makes them title holders for the most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours (14,393,324), most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours (63,000,000), fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube (in two days and approximately 22 hours), most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week (80,646,962), among other titles, according to a press release. To date, Shakira is a 17-time Guinness World Records title holder.

Shakira and Bizarrap joined forces for “Vol. 53,” in which Shak slams her ex, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, with slick bars about how a top-notch loba shouldn’t settle for any tipos like him, against an electrifying electo-pop backdrop. The track peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and it landed at No. 2 on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. It ruled the Hot Latin Songs chart, scoring Shakira her 12th leader on the tally.

Now, Shakira — whose Grammy Museum exhibit opened to the public March 4 — is making the rounds with “TQG,” her highly-anticipated collaboration with Karol G. The song, part of Karol’s history-making Mañana Será Bonito album — currently sits at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart (dated March 11).

Listen to “Music Sessions Vol. 53” here:

Below, all other titles Shakira broke with “Music Sessions Vol. 53”:

-First female vocalist to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Spanish-language track

-Most No. 1s on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart by a female artist

-First female artist to replace herself at No.1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart

-Most cumulative weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart by a female artist

-Most Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart by a female artist

-Most Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart by a female artist

-Most No. 1s on Billboard’s Latin Pop Airplay chart by a female artist

-Most Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Latin Pop Airplay chart by a female artist

-Most No.1s on Billboard’s Latin Digital Song Sales chart

-Most Billboard charts topped by a Spanish-language track by a female artist

