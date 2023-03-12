Naniki Immersive: A Caribbean Storyworld is described as “a 30-minute experience including carnival-cirque… wonder.” It takes place at the Concordia Black Box, Concordia University, EV Building, located at 1515 Ste-Catherine West, Montréal, Canada.

The event will be followed by a post-show “lime.” R﻿SVP only. Due to the capacity of the venue, tickets are limited to 1 per invited person +1.

Please be aware that this is a fragrance-free event. Please refrain from wearing scented products while attending this event since they can trigger serious health issues for those with fragrance allergies and/or chemical sensitivities.

C﻿reated by Oonya Kempadoo in collaboration with Normal Studio and 51/49; produced by Oonya Kempadoo and Matt Zimbel, with the participation of Sarah Loui-Jean, Ali Desrosiers, Amai Kuda, Ronald Lazaire; and music by JC Maillard, Slim Williams et David Rudder.

For tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/570057396017