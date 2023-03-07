Talk and book signing—“Style in My DNA: American Swagger”

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 6:30-7:30pm, Jamaican-born fashion designer Lorna Holder will discuss her book, Style in My DNA, at The Library at Willesden Green, 95 High Road, London. Her book documents 70 years of Caribbean influence on British fashion.

First published in 2018 (by Tuareg Productions Ltd), Style in My DNA chronicles 70 years of different fashion trends within the British Caribbean community and the influence it had on the overarching British fashion industry. The book includes exclusive and never before seen fashion photography, illustrations, and analysis of Caribbean communities in Britain from the late forties to the present day. The book includes Holder’s memoirs. Holder, as a child of the Windrush generation, went on to become the first black graduate in fashion to pass through the then Nottingham Trent Polytechnic and a successful fashion designer, producer, author, curator, and active figure within London’s Caribbean community. “To bear witness to the fundamental ways Caribbean culture and fashion have shaped the UK and beyond, is to ensure that the significant contributions made throughout the years, will never be forgotten.”

For more information, see https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/style-in-my-dna-american-swagger-tickets-471752332927 and

https://www.newbeaconbooks.com/new-events

Also see https://www.ntu.ac.uk/staff-profiles/board-of-governors/lorna-holder