ICS Lecture Series: “Women, Precariousness, and Work: Myths of Entrepreneurship…”

In its 32nd series of Caribbean Conferences—Conferencias Caribeñas 32—the Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS) at the University of Puerto Rico-Río Piedras (UPR-RP) invites the academic community and the general public to the lecture series “Mujer, precariedad y trabajo: los mitos del emprendedurismo en el siglo XXI” [Women, Precariousness, and Work: Myths of Entrepreneurship in the 21st Century] by María de los Milagros Colón Cruz (“Todas PR,” Columbia University), Mariana Iriarte Mastronardo (UPR-RP), Bianca Medina Báez (UPR-Humacao), and Mabel Rodríguez Centeno (UPR-RP). The event will be moderated by Melody Fonseca Santos (ICS, UPR-RP).

The activity will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, 2:00-4:00pm (UTC-4), in room REB 238, School of Political Science, UPR-RP.

