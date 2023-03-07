Curaçao signs agreement with universities in Bogotá

The Curaçao Chronicle announced that is has made agreements with two universities in Bogotá, Colombia. It will send students to two highly rated universities: Universidad Externado de Colombia and Universidad de Los Andes (shown above). Minister of Education Sithree van Heydoorn is also trying to enter into partnerships with universities in Costa Rica.

Curaçao has entered into a partnership with two universities from Bogotá. Minister of Education Sithree van Heydoorn wants to promote studying in the region, with the aim of allowing Curaçao students to return to the island after their studies.

These are the Universidad Externado and Universidad de Los Andes. The universities are described as one of the best in Colombia and thus Latin America. With this collaboration, Van Heydoorn hopes to offer students more opportunities, partly because they can study closer to home.

Van Heydoorn also hopes to enter into a partnership with universities in Costa Rica. The minister is now on his way to the country with a delegation to identify the opportunities.

For original article, see https://www.curacaochronicle.com/post/local/curacao-signs-agreement-with-universities-in-bogota/

Also see https://www.uexternado.edu.co/ and https://uniandes.edu.co/