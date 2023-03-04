Omara Portuondo in Concert (Mexico City)

As part of her world tour, Vida, iconic Cuban singer Omara Portuondo will be in concert on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 7:00pm, at Teatro de la Ciudad Esperanza Iris (located at Donceles 26, Centro Histórico, Metro Allende), Mexico, DF. Descubre México writes:

Who is Omara Portuondo?

Omara Portuondo was born in Havana, Cuba, on October 29, 1930. She was fortunate to grow up in an environment conducive to art. Since she was little, she had a special attachment to the traditional music of her country, from there comes her admiration for Ernesto Lecuona, Isolina Carrillo and Arsenio Rodríguez, among others.

Her beginnings as a singer were with the group Loquibambia, directed by Frank Emilio Flynn. Later, she sang and danced with the female group Anacaonas. Later, she was part of the Orlando de la Rosa quartet along with Elena Burques, Adalberto del Río, and Roberto Barceló; at that time, she also had her debut on the radio, where she was announced as Miss Omara Brown, La Novia del Filin. [. . .]

Buy tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.com.mx/omara-portuondo-vida-la-gira-mundial-mexico-11-03-2023/event/3D005E39A5E94051

Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For full article (in Spanish), see https://descubreenmexico.com/omara-portuondo-dara-vida-en-el-teatro-de-la-ciudad/