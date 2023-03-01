Art Exhibition: Tania Marmolejo’s “Alter Egos”

Dominican artist Tania Marmolejo Andersson’s “Alter Egos” will be on view at Eligere Gallery in Seoul, South Korea (55, Apgujeong-ro 79-gil, B1 Gangnam-gu) from March 10 to 30, 2023.



“While the female characters tend to be the protagonists, echoing my own experiences and emotions, I also use other characters and objects that help create a narrative. Animals are my favorite characters used to create a storyline in my work.” — Tania Marmolejo



The artist’s second solo show in Asia, Marmolejo presents a new body of work in which she used the animals as metaphors for human experiences and feelings, and as a dynamic counterpart to human characters in a mostly humorous way, to tell a story of how we may see ourselves, or interact with others, reminding herself and the viewers that we are also animals, after all. They can be enjoyed simply represented as they are, but also searching for a deeper level in the painting as well. She leaves the conversation open and the possibility for the viewer to decide for themselves.



Tania Marmolejo Andersson was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (1975). Influenced by her Scandinavian and Caribbean heritage, she studied Graphic Design and Illustration in Norway, and returned to the Dominican Republic to study Fine Arts at the Altos de Chavón School of Design.

In 1998 she received the Bluhdorn Scholarship and continued her studies at Parsons The New School for Design in New York, graduating from Fine Arts and Illustration in 2000.

She began her artistic career as an illustrator for the fashion and lifestyle sections of Obsidiana magazine (New York). During these years she also designed characters and backgrounds for MTV, PBS, Hyperion/Disney, and Scholastic Books among others, as part of Data Motion Arts studios animation team, receiving various ASIFA and CINE awards.

In 2005 she joined the group of artists at MadArts Studios in Brooklyn, NY, and District and Co. Gallery in Santo Domingo, where she participated in several group exhibitions, focused entirely on the development of her artistic career along with the design. Since then her work has been exhibited in numerous collective national and international exhibitions, several Iberoamerican Art Salons in Washington DC, representing Dominican Republic; as well as in international art fairs such as Context Art Miami during Art Basel, and Pinta NY, represented by Lyle O. Reitzel Gallery; and SCOPE 2016, Miami Beach, represented by Azart Gallery.

In 2014 she was selected to represent the Dominican Republic with her textile designs at the Fourth Ibero-American Design Biennial, in Madrid, Spain (2014). [. . .]

She currently resides in New York, where she has been designing textiles for the L’Amour by Nanette Lepore line for JC Penney, and Nicole Miller Intimates, among others, as well as an artistic tile collection for Aguayo Tiles in The Dominican Republic. [. . .]

For full bio, see https://www.guyhepner.com/artists/tania-marmolejo/

For more on the gallery, see https://eligeregallery.com/

For more on the artist, see http://taniamarmolejo.com/

Also see (Artwork © Tania Marmolejo; video: a collaboration between Tania Marmolejo and ELIGERE) at https://www.instagram.com/p/CpNIvXvA9Ki/