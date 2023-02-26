CFP: Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance, and Abolition 2023-2024 Fellowships

Many thanks to Michelle Zacks for sharing information on the 2023-2024 Fellowship Program at the Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance, and Abolition at Yale University. [Highest priority is given to applications that are fully complete by March 15, 2023. Also see information at GLC.]

The Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance, and Abolition (GLC), part of the MacMillan Center for International and Area Studies at Yale University, invites applications for its 2023-2024 Fellowship Program. The Center seeks to promote a better understanding of all aspects of the institution of slavery from the earliest times to the present. We welcome proposals that will utilize the special collections of the Yale University Libraries or other research collections of the New England area, and explicitly engage issues of historical slavery, contemporary forced labor, resistance, abolition, and their legacies. Scholars from all disciplines, both established and younger scholars, are encouraged to apply.

Applicants MUST have received the Ph.D. prior to the beginning of their appointment. This is a residential fellowship and fellows are expected to spend the majority of their time in residence at Yale. Fellows will be expected to participate in the intellectual life of the GLC and the larger Yale community, and to acknowledge the support of the GLC and the MacMillan Center in publications and lectures that stem from research conducted during the fellowship term. All fellows will be expected to offer one public presentation during their tenure at Yale.

For academic year 2023-2024, we are offering two categories of fellowships:

One-semester (4 months) research fellowships; and

One-month research fellowships (be advised we cannot sponsor visas for the one-month appointments)

For further information and instructions how to apply, visit: https://glc.yale.edu/Fellowships/postdoctoral-and-faculty-fellowships

For additional information, please contact: Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance, and Abolition, The MacMillan Center at Yale University, New Haven, CT, at gilder.lehrman.center@yale.edu