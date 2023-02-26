2023 Premio Lo Nuestro Winners List

Griselda Flores (Billboard) reports on the winners of the 35th annual Premio Lo Nuestro, which took place Thursday, February 23, in Miami, Florida. She underlines that the norteño Grupo Firme was the night’s top winner taking home six awards. With Victor Manuelle, Intocable, and Ivy Queen (shown above) as special honorees, the latter became the Puerto Rican woman to ever receive the Premio Lo Nuestro Legado Musical, according to Flores. The evening saw Karol G win in the artist of the year category, Urban–Song of the Year, and Urban–Female Artist of the Year, among others; Bad Bunny win Urban–Album of the Year, and more; Marc Anthony for Tropical–Album of the Year; and Romeo Santos for Tropical–Artist of the Year and Tropical–Song of the Year; and Daddy Yankee for Urban–Male Artist of the Year … Here are excerpts:

Sebastián Yatra may have been the most nominated artist of the night with 10 nods but it was Grupo Firme who was the top winner at Premio Lo Nuestro. The banda/norteño ensemble took home six awards (of their nine nominations) including regional Mexican album of the year (Enfiestados Y Amanecidos), regional Mexican song of the year (“Ya Supérame”) and the perfect mix of the year (“Cada Quien” with Maluma).

Yatra and Karol G weren’t far behind. Each took home four awards. Yatra took male artist of the year, pop, and album of the year, pop. Meanwhile, Karol beat artists such as Bad Bunny, Camilo and Christian Nodal in the artist of the year category. Bad Bunny won three awards, including album of the year for Un Verano Sin Ti. Bizarrap, Shakira and Daddy Yankee also won three each.

It’s worth noting that most of the awards were announced online. Only a handful of the 39 categories were televised. Marc Anthony was the first one to take the stage to accept album of the year, tropical, for Pa’lla Voy. In his speech, he thanked his fellow nominees for inspiring him and ended with: “All of us in this room are dreamers and we dedicated our lives to this. There’s a lot still more to come, mi gente.”

The 35th annual Premio Lo Nuestro, which took place Thursday (Feb. 23) in Miami, mainly centered on performances, with more than 20 musical numbers taking place throughout the three-hour show. The ceremony kicked off with Yatra who performed his new single, “Una Noche Sin Pensar.” A new generation of urban artists, such as Tiago PZK, Elena Rose and Alvaro Diaz also took the stage as each member represented a distinct scene from across the Spanish-speaking continent.

The special honorees of the night were Victor Manuelle, Ivy Queen and Intocable who all received a special tributes from fellow colleagues. Ivy took the stage to give a powerful speech and dedicated her award to all the fans who felt empowered after listening to her music. Manuelle thanked his family, colleagues and fans for the support as he celebrated 30 years in music and Intocable was brief saying, “thank you, see you.”

See the complete list of winners at Billboard:

Urban – Album of the Year [. . .] Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny — WINNER

Tour of the Year [. . .] $trip Love Tour – Karol G

[. . .] Tropical – Album of the Year [. . .] Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony — WINNER

[. . .] Tropical – Artist of the Year [. . .] Romeo Santos — WINNER

[. . .] Tropical – Song of the Year [. . .] “Sus Huellas” – Romeo Santos — WINNER

[. . .] Urban – Female Artist of the Year [. . .] Karol G — WINNER

Urban – Male Artist of the Year [. . .] Daddy Yankee — DADDY YANKEE

Remix of the Year [. . .] “Sal y Perrea (Remix)” – Sech, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin — WINNER

Pop-Urban – Song of the Year [. . .] “Te Felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro — WINNER

Urban – Song of the Year [. . .] “Provenza” – Karol G — WINNER

Pop – Female Artist of the Year [. . .] Shakira — WINNER

Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year [. . .] Karol G — WINNER

Song of the Year [. . .] “MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G — WINNER

Album of the Year [. . .] Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny — WINNER

[. . .] Urban – Collaboration of the Year [. . .] “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone — WINNER

Tropical – Collaboration of the Year [. . .] “Te Espero” – Prince Royce & María Becerra — WINNER

For full article, see https://www.billboard.com/music/latin/2023-premio-lo-nuestro-winners-1235259132/

Photo of Ivy Queen from Flores’ “Ivy Queen Delivers a Reggaeton Master Class at 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro” at https://www.billboard.com/music/latin/ivy-queen-performs-quiero-bailar-2023-premio-lo-nuestro-1235259617/