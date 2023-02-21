Film: “Llamadas desde Moscú”

As part of the 22nd edition of Doc Fortnight 2023: MoMA’s Festival of International Nonfiction Film and Media, Llamadas desde Moscú [Calls from Moscow (Cuba/Germany/ Norway, 2023, 67 min. In Spanish with English subtitles)] by Cuban filmmaker Luis Alejandro Yero is available for viewing in person and online at Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York. The screening will take place on Friday, March 3, 7:00pm (EST) at The Roy and Niuta Titus Theater 2, Floor T2/T1, MoMA.

Description: Llamadas desde Moscú (Calls from Moscow). 2023. Cuba/Germany/Norway. Directed by Luís Alejandro Yero. North American premiere. In Spanish; English subtitles. 67 min.

Luis Alejandro Yero’s striking first feature focuses on a group of migrants and their temporary dwelling in a snowy Moscow high-rise complex. The Russian capital was a pathway for four young Cubans seeking to emigrate from the island, until Russia’s invasion of Ukraine put their fate in limbo. Spare and intensely felt, the film records their connections to the outside world—phone calls with loved ones, immigration service lines, even remote work—that punctuate the silence and bring small comforts. Far away from the city streets where a bleak war campaign is taking hold, Calls from Moscow quietly contemplates an internal world of waiting.

Luis Alejandro Yero is a Cuban filmmaker born in 1989. “His films mix reality and fiction, the poetic and the narrative, the intimate and the political as rarefied atmospheres [in which] lurk real (…) characters fighting for some kind of resistance.” [Brief bio from Berlinale Talents.]

For more information and to reserve tickets, go to https://www.moma.org/calendar/events/8516