Bequia Threadworks’ New Ethical Fashions

Bequia Threadworks, an ethical Caribbean brand, has launched its fourth fashion collection. “’Into The Wild’ infuses the relaxed atmosphere of Bequia life with the lush tropics of St. Vincent & the Grenadines. This collection is the most sustainable line yet, featuring organic, deadstock and artisanal fabrics.” It is located at the Old Pharmacy Building on Back Street in Port Elizabeth, Bequia.

Bequia Threadworks was founded in 2018 as a nonprofit organization and social enterprise based in Bequia. Its mission is to promote economic freedom and women’s empowerment on the island through employment and training. The collections are designed and manufactured in Bequia, using state-of-the-art equipment and sustainable fabrics, and are sold directly from the organization’s Port Elizabeth boutique and the soon-to-launch online store. This is made possible with an all-woman team of in-house designers, pattern makers, seamstresses and boutique staff, working alongside local models and photographers to make it a truly Vincentian enterprise.

The “Into The Wild” collection focuses on local and regional collaborations as well as sustainable fabrics. Vincentian designer Odini Sutherland recently joined the Threadworks family and helped birth this latest effort. Inspired by the vibrancy and bold attitude of Caribbean culture, she brought a new energy to Bequia Threadworks with more structured styles, and stunning new prints and fabrics. In the Bequia Threadworks boutique, “Into The Wild” is complemented with accessories and jewelry from local designers and artisan brands, making it the shopping experience in St. Vincent & the Grenadines!

Visit the Bequia Threadworks Boutique on Back Street, Port Elizabeth, to shop “Into The Wild.” Open daily from 9:00AM to 5:00PM.

For more information visit www.bequiathreadworks.com, www.facebook.com/bequiathreadworks, and www.instagram.com/bequiathreadworks

