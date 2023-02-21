Antigua Sailing Week 2023

Antigua Sailing Week—one of the most well-known sailing regattas in the Caribbean, “with the best on-the-water action and phenomenal land parties”—is set for April 29 to May 5, 2023.

Antigua Sailing Week is back in 2023 for a week of competition afloat and fun ashore. The Notice of Race is out and entries coming in from all over the world are expected to exceed 100 yachts.

ASW kicks off with the stand-alone 52-mile Peters & May Round Antigua Race on April 29th. ASW racing starts the next day with the English Harbour Rum Race Day. Daily racing continues until May 5th, not forgetting Wednesday’s Lay Day, for its unforgettable entertainment.

CSA racing, CSA double-handed, CSA multihull, classic, sportsboat and cruising classes are all invited and for the first time the event will coincide with the three-day Antigua Wingfoil Championships. Starting on May 1st, the wingfoilers will compete using a separate start line and custom-tailored courses. The Antigua Wingfoil Championships will feature three consecutive days of racing, including two days on a fast-paced course in Falmouth Harbour and a long-distance down-winder along the island’s south coast to coincide with the Lay Day activities on May 3rd.

Entries are quickly shaping up. Peter Corr and his US team on the King 40 Blitz will be returning to defend their 2022 overall victory, achieved with an undefeated run of first places in CSA Division 4. Several other race-proven entries are already leading the way for the good number of expected charter entries. Chartered boats traditionally account for a significant proportion of the entry line-up, providing an easy solution for yacht crews who sail together in their home waters to fly in from the corners of the globe to participate. [. . .]

For more information, see https://www.antiguanice.com/v2/client.php?id=591