Jamaica: “Queens of Reggae” Awards return in March

Kediesha Perry (Jamaica Observer) writes that the “Queens of Reggae” awards will be held on March 26, 2023, at the Courtleigh Auditorium in St Andrew, Jamaica.

Laurell Nurse, conceptualiser of the Queens of Reggae Island Honorary Ceremonies (QORIHC), says all is set for its return on March 26. It was initially slated for October 23, 2022, but postponed due to lack of sponsorship.

“We want to bring awareness that this thing [QORIHC] is here to stay. We want to highlight women, as we don’t have anything like that in the entertainment industry. For some reason in the industry women are seen as the underdog but we are more the backbone,” she told the Jamaica Observer at the press launch held at Footprints Cafe on Belmont Road in St Andrew last Wednesday.

The Queens of Reggae Island Honorary Ceremonies is scheduled for the Courtleigh Auditorium in St Andrew.

This year’s honorees include DJ Yumi Hi-Power, Lorna Wainwright, Dorothy Smith, Althea Laing, Charmaine Munroe, Audrey Reid, Chevelle Franklyn, Sherine Scarlett, Monica Jackson, Pamputtae, and Yasmine Peru. Past recipients include Judy Mowatt, Leonie Forbes (posthumously), Claudette Kemp, and model Stacey McKenzie.

Nurse noted that while the minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport has lent a hand, the team still has a long way to go in relation to sponsorship. “Minister Grange was one of the very first honourees in 2016…they [Grange and her ministry] helped sponsor this evening’s venue,” she said.

In the meantime, Nurse — a former student of St Andrew High School for Girls who resides in the United States — says she plans to be more present in the island to organise the annual event and is looking to collaborate with female-owned brands for future stagings. [. . .]

