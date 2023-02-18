Zwart, Nègre, Negro/a/x*, Black

Small Axe launched their keywords in Caribbean Studies project in July 2022 (issue #68). They began with Zwart, Negro/a/x*, Nègre, and Black. Few words in Caribbean discourse (popular or scholarly) have the multiplicity of meaning and fraught history as these. Join Small Axe for a virtual conversation with the contributors to the inaugural iteration of the Keywords project:

Gregory Pierrot

Gloria Wekker

Leniqueca A. Welcome

Omaris Z. Zamora

This event will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023, 6:30 to 8:00pm EST. RSVP: https://tinyurl.com/sxkeyword

Read more about the Small Axe keywords project here http://smallaxe.net/sx/issues/68 or contact Vanessa Pérez-Rosario at vpr@smallaxe.net.

Co-sponsored by Sou Sou: UChicago Humanities Laboratory in Caribbean Studies.