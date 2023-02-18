Visual artist Jorge Pineda passes away

Various news outlets have been reporting the death of Dominican visual artist, Jorge Pineda. Here is an article by Karina Jiménez for Diario Libre (February 16, 2023).

The Dominican visual arts are in mourning with the death of artist Jorge Pineda, which occurred early Thursday morning. The information was given via Facebook, by the general director of Mecenazgo, Henry Mercedes Vales, who emphasized that Pineda died without suffering. “Today, at 1:40 in the morning, our dear Jorge Pineda gave his last breath. He left in peace, without suffering, with much love, the one that always characterized him,” he wrote. He said that those who were able to enjoy being in his life have the most beautiful thing that can be experienced, “the memory of a being full of light and immense love.”

Mercedes Vales pointed out that later there will be more information on the memorial organized “to remember him with great joy.” He ended by saying, “Fly high, love.”

Who was Jorge Pineda?

He was born in Barahona, in 1961. He studied architecture at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), studied xylography, together with Belkis Ramírez and Tony Capellán at the UASD, and lithography at Atelier Bordas in Paris, France.

His work is included in several public and private collections, both in the Dominican Republic and abroad, including the Museum of Contemporary Art of Castilla y León; IVAM (Valencian Institute of Modern Art); the Patricia Phells de Cisneros Collection; and DA2 (Museum of Contemporary Art of Salamanca).

His work

Since the 1980s, Pineda has exhibited in museums, galleries, art biennials and fairs in different cities around the world: Casa América in Madrid, the Valencian Institute of Modern Art (IVAM), the Museum of Contemporary Art of Castilla y León (MUSAC), Museo Amparo de Puebla, Wallach Art Gallery in New York, Museum of Latin American Art in Los Angeles, Fondation Clément in Martinique, Fundación ARS Teorética in San José, Maison UNESCO in Paris, Hunter College Art Gallery in New York, Brooklyn Museum, and Queens Museum, among others. He has also participated in the biennials of Venice, Panama, Lima, Havana, Cuenca, Pontevedra, Martinique, and the Osaka Triennial.

His works are part of relevant collections, and he has received multiple distinctions in the Eduardo León Jimenes Art Contest in 1996, 2002, and 2006 and in the Santo Domingo Plastic Arts Biennial in 2003.

His graphic work exemplified in posters has been recognized in important competitions such as the Havana Biennial (1995), Nouveau Regard sur les Caraïbes in Paris (1991), and more. His work has been published in books such as Jorge Pineda: After all, tomorrow is another day (2014) and Trenzando una historia en curso: Arte contemporáneo dominicano en el contexto del Caribe (Centro León, 2014).

Translated by Ivette Romero. For original article (in Spanish) and Pineda’s artwork, see https://www.diariolibre.com/revista/cultura/2023/02/16/fallece-artista-plastico-jorge-pineda/2229124