Ian Bethell Bennett: Interim-Executive Director at the NAGB

Our warm congratulations to Tony (Ian Anthony Bethell Bennett) for his new post as Interim-Executive Director at the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas (NAGB). The official Facebook page of the NAGB writes:

It is with immense pleasure that the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas announces the arrival of Interim-Executive Director, Dr. Ian Bethell Bennett. Under his leadership, the NAGB team plans to: expand and increase programming around the launch of new exhibitions, catalogs and more; robust programming; strengthening the National Collection with new acquisitions; expanding the space to house this growing collection; and continue documenting its historical importance to national development.

As Bethell builds on the work already realized by excellent former directors, curators, and other team members, it is under his leadership that we plan to deepen links with regional and international museums through our professional association memberships, conferences, workshops, and trade shows.

Though Bethell has come to us from the University of The Bahamas, he has also spent time at the University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras, the Organization of American States, and the Inter-American Commission of Women.

Holding degrees in International Trade Policy, English Literature, and Kinesiology. Bethell also has a degree in Cultural Studies, with a focus on social history and literature in Spanish, English, and French. Adding to his many accomplishments, Bethell has published widely on art and culture as well as sustainable development, tourism, gender, and place. In his creative and critical work, he employs a decolonial practice; and uses colonialism and coloniality to work through, racial, class, spatial, and gendered constructs, especially in Caribbean and Latin American societies.

See original post at https://www.facebook.com/NAGB242

Also see https://nagb.org.bs/