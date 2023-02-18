Book Launch—“Juan Francisco Elso: Essays on América”

El Museo will be hosting the virtual book launch of the new monograph Juan Francisco Elso: Essays on América [Juan Franciso Elso: Ensayos sobre América]. The monograph, co-published by El Museo del Barrio and [NAME] Publications, offers the first comprehensive bilingual study dedicated to the artist. The launch will take place on March 16, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:30pm.

The program will be an opportunity to further explore Elso’s life and work, including his interest in Afro-diasporic cosmologies and religious practices, and the Indigenous arts of the Américas. Moderated by the exhibition’s guest curator and publication editor Olga Viso, participants include publication contributors Gean Moreno, co-director of [NAME] Publications, artist Javier Téllez, and Dr. Erica Moiah James, Art Historian, Curator and Assistant Professor at the University of Miami.

El Museo’s La Tienda is currently offering a pre-sale of the monograph. Reserve your copy today! The estimated shipping date for the monograph is March 2023. To purchase, click here.

For more information, see https://latienda-elmuseo.square.site/product/juan-francisco-elso-essays-on-america-bilingual-pre-sale-/3314