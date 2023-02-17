Koffee at the 43rd St. Maarten Heineken Regatta

The 43rd St. Maarten Heineken Regatta takes place the weekend of March 2-5, 2023—four days of multi-class racing. Koffee—the Jamaican, Grammy award winning reggae star—will be performing live in St. Maarten on March 5, 2023, for the upcoming regatta at the Regatta Village in Port de Plaisance.

As the Regatta Village site explains: From March 2nd to March 5th,you can bear witness to spectacular sailing, and also enjoy the epic sounds from performers such as Kenyo Baly, Malaika Maxwell, What the Funk and many more. Besides the Regatta Village at Port de Plaisance, which will transform into a music festival, there will be Green Zone venues at Lotus, Soggy Dollar Bar, Moonbar, Elev8 at the Rainforest Adventures, and a special addition at Bikini Beach in Orient Bay. These epic parties will be graced by the presence of international artists and DJs such as Freddy Moreira, Walshy Fire, Tayc and more.”

St. Maarten Heineken Regatta describes the event: In 1980, the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta started as the St. Maarten Regatta with a modest 12 sail boats participating. Three years later, in 1983, Heineken became a major sponsor of the St. Maarten Regatta and ‘Heineken’ was added to the name of the event. [. . .] After the involvement of Heineken, the event grew fast. With the addition of a third day in 1990, the event grew to 187 boats in 1995 and 251 boats in 1999. Another racing day, the Commodore’s Cup, was added in 2005. The record amount of boats participating in the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta was in 2008 with 284 boats.

The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta always takes place the first weekend of March. These are the dates for the next few years:

2023: March 2nd – March 5th

2024: Feb 29th – March 3rd

2025: March 6th – March 9th

2026: March 5th – March 8th

