Trinidad launches exhibition honoring the life and career of The Mighty Sparrow

A report from the Caribbean National Weekly.

Trinidad and Tobago has launched an exhibition paying tribute to the life and career of the world’s undisputed Calypso Monarch, the Grenada-born Dr. Slinger Francisco, popularly known as the Mighty Sparrow

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts said the “Treasures from the Hideaway: Mighty Sparrow Memorabilia’ Exhibition” will be on display at the departure lounge of the Piarco International Airport. Through an array of photographs, memorabilia, documents and recordings, patrons will be taken on a journey of Sparrow’s “indelible contributions to local, regional and international music scenes.”

The Mighty Sparrow, born July 9, 1935, has captivated crowds with his mix of humor and socio-political-themed calypsos, soca and much more.

The ministry said the exhibition is a collaboration with the singer’s family, and the project advances its thrust to boost “cultural confidence in the people of Trinidad and Tobago, to honor our cultural icons, and to promote Trinidad and Tobago’s culture to local and international audiences”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Simone Thorne-Mora Quinones, speaking at the ceremony on Tuesday, said the ministry “is excited to engage our diasporic, regional and international audiences, inviting them to celebrate alongside us and to learn more about the stories, spaces, people and achievements of our sweet Trinidad and Tobago.

“The ministry is grateful for The Mighty Sparrow’s contribution towards enhancing performance and promoting culture in Trinidad and Tobago and across the globe,” she added, while Sparrow’s daughter, Karen Francisco, spoke of her father’s courageous and successful journey, having emigrated from Grenada to Trinidad and Tobago at a young age and making a name for himself locally and abroad.

“Anyone can do the same,” she said.

The authorities said the ‘Treasures from the Hideaway’ collection is currently under license by the Ministry until February 2025.