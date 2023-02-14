A position in African Diasporic Caribbean literatures at Hunter College (CUNY) has been announced.

FACULTY VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

The Department of Africana, Puerto Rican and Latino Studies (https://hunter.cuny.edu/artsci/africana-and-puerto-rican-latino-studies/) at Hunter College of The City University of New York invites applications for an open rank faculty position specializing in African Diasporic Caribbean literature and cultures. This is a full-time tenure-track or tenured open-rank appointment as an assistant, associate, or full professor. The position will begin August 2023.

Located on the 68th Street campus on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, the Department of Africana, Puerto Rican and Latino Studies offers students a critical understanding of the political, cultural, social, and ideological forces that have shaped the experiences of people of African, Puerto Rican and Latinx diasporas. Hunter College has both a teaching and a research mission.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop and maintain an active research agenda and publication record in the field of African diasporic Caribbean literatures.

Teach several introductory, intermediate, and advanced level courses in the interdisciplinary field of Africana studies with a focus on diasporic Caribbean literatures and cultures.

Pursue professional development to remain current with scholarship in areas of research and teaching responsibility; contribute to long-term curricular development and offerings in the department.

Serve on programmatic, departmental, divisional, and college committees as needed.

QUALIFICATIONS: To qualify for this position, applicants should have earned a Ph.D. in English (or a related field such as African Diasporic Literary Studies, or Caribbean Studies) with a specialization in Caribbean literary and cultural studies in and of the diaspora, demonstrated pedagogical success, scholarship or achievement, and an ability to cooperate with others for the good of the institution. The following qualifications are preferred: knowledge of the global African diaspora, strong student and peer evaluations, a record of service, and commitment to mentoring students.

HOW TO APPLY

Applications must be submitted online by accessing the CUNY Portal on City University of New York job website https://cuny.jobs/new-york-ny/assistant-associate-full-professor-africana-puerto-rican-and-latino-studies-afro-caribbean-literature-culture/E4FE370FD9D74B32AD8E4197E532520D/job/