Flags of Colombia and Cuba hoisted at the Havana Book Fair

The 31st Havana International Book Fair [Feria Internacional del Libro de La Habana] runs through February 9-19, 2023. [See previous post Cuba prepares its book fair…]. Elsy Fors Garzon (Prensa Latina) reports that on February 9, Cuban Minister of Culture, Alpidio Alonso, and his Colombian counterpart, Patricia Ariza, attended the raising of flags at the headquarters of the book fair (as shown above).

Every year the same ceremony marks the beginning of the opening day of the main festival of letters in Cuba, and in this edition when Colombia is the guest of honor, for which a large delegation from the South American country visits this capital, headed by vice president Francia Marquez.

In the Fortress of San Carlos de La Cabaña, located to the east of Havana and the main venue of the literary event, the flags of both nations will wave during the 10 days of the event, whose official opening took place this afternoon in the presentation room Nicolas Guillen.

The participation of over 40 countries and some 120 Cuban and foreign exhibitors is expected, according to organizers, and more than 4.2 million printed copies and over a thousand digital titles will be sold.

They also announced more than 200 new books on paper and 600 in digital format. The 31st edition of the Fair will run until February 19, and is dedicated to the centennial of Fina García Marruz and Antonio Núñez Jiménez, distinguished Cuban figures.

It also pays tribute to Araceli García Carranza and Julio Travieso Serrano, important intellectuals of the nation.

