27th Arturo A. Schomburg Symposium: “Colorism”

The 27th Arturo A. Schomburg Symposium will center on “Colorism: Shades of Oppression, Inclusivity, and Power.” It takes place on February 24 and 25, 2023, at Taller Puertorriqueño (2600 North 5th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania).

Moderated by Evelyne Laurent Perrault and Nasheli Ortiz González, the symposium will host panels, keynote speeches, and workshops. Speakers include Shariana Ferrer-Núñez, Tanya Katerí Hernández, Ellis Monk, and Luis Martin Valdiviezo Arista.

Description: Since 1997, The Annual Arturo A. Schomburg Symposium takes on a different yearly theme exploring various aspects of the intricate and complex relationship of the African Diaspora influences within Latin American culture abroad and in the US. Through formal presentations and Q&A’s, audience members engage in dialogues that promote increased understanding of our shared traditions and influences.

This year’s symposium delves into the origins and effects of Latinx Colorism and Anti-Blackness on individuals, families, communities, societies and systems. The presenters and panelists will help us to analyze and understand how people of color themselves/ourselves perpetuate racism and why it is crucial to acknowledge that complicity to create change.

Buy tickets at https://tallerpr.org/events/schomburg-symposium/

For more information, see https://tallerpr.org/schomburgsymposium/?mc_cid=22b3475aa3&mc_eid=394afe82c1