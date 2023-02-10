CFP: MaComère

Editor M. Alexandra Cornelius reports that MaComère: Journal of the Association of Caribbean Women Writers and Scholars is ready to be relaunched and has begun to receive submissions. The deadline for receipt of submissions is Friday March 3, 2023.

First published in 1998, this multi-lingual, peer-reviewed journal provides a platform for literature, orature, and multidisciplinary, inclusive research focused on the gendered dimensions of Caribbean thought, experiences, and cultures. In doing so, the journal seeks to provide an intellectual space for the celebration and critical analysis of Caribbeanists, Caribbean migrants and their descendants throughout the Caribbean Diaspora, Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

The relaunch of MaComère will include peer-reviewed papers, critical essays, creative writing and poetry, and book and film reviews. We are proud to announce that the Editorial Board features noted scholars and writers including Opal Palmer Adisa; Carole Boyce Davies; Michael Grafals; Pamela Mordecai; Andrea Nevins, and Nelly Rosario. Creative and scholarly work may address issues of gender (in)justice in the following ways: Unfair im/migration practices as experienced by Caribbean women; women in Caribbean religious practices; Caribbean cis-gender and non-binary women’s political leadership and activism; gender and sexualities; Caribbean gendered performances; Negotiating linguistic identity/ies; Caribbean women and Caribbean ecologies; Gender Inclusive health and wellness; Caribbean women’s studies and the digital humanities; Decolonization and Feminist/ Womanist Knowledge production in the Caribbean and the Caribbean Diaspora; and Gendered dimensions of Caribbean art production, particularly in film, music, and literature.

Guidelines for Submissions:

The deadline for receipt of submissions is Friday March 3rd, 2023. We will begin reviewing completed articles for publication on March 6th, 2023. We welcome submissions in any of the languages of the Caribbean (e.g., French, Kreyol, English, Dutch, Papamiento, Spanish), although we may not be able to accommodate translation.

Please email your abstracts and/or completed essays, creative writing, or articles as a Word document or PDF to acornel@fiu.edu , along with your name, title, mailing address, email address, and institution.

Also see https://acwws.org/macomere-journal/