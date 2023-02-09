ICS Book Launch: “De la plantación al resort”

In its 32nd cycle of Caribbean Conferences—Conferencias Caribeñas 32—the Institute of Caribbean Studies at the University of Puerto Rico-Río Piedras (UPR-RP) invites the academic community and the general public to the presentation of the book De la plantación al resort: El Caribe en el siglo veintiuno [From Plantation to Resort: The Caribbean in the 21st Century] by Emilio Pantojas García (University of Puerto Rico). The book was published by Alba Sud Editorial (Barcelona) and Instituto de Estudios del Caribe (UPR-RP) in 2022.

The launch will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, 2:00-4:00pm (UTC-4), at Amphitheater 3, School of Education, UPR-RP.

You may also sign up to attend via Zoom at webinar/register/WN. After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with information to join the webinar.

For free download of the book, go to https://www.albasud.org/publ/docs/113.pdf

This presentation will be broadcast LIVE online via YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqpZUsp1fhBfItDy1dp9tVA

Comments and suggestions on this presentation are welcome at iec.ics@upr.edu.

Also see the Institute of Caribbean Studies on FACEBOOK.

For more information, contact director, Dr. Emilio Pantojas García, at emilio.pantojas@upr.edu

For more information on the lectures, see https://sociales.uprrp.edu/iec/2021/02/03/conferencias-caribenas-32/