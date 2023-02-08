Lyle O. Reitzel at Zona MACO 2023

Dominican gallery Lyle O. Reitzel (LOR, founded in 1995) has been selected to participate in the Contemporary Art Fair “Zona MACO 2023,” to be held between February 8 and 12 at the Citibanamex Center in Mexico City, Mexico.

Description (Lyle O. Reitzel Gallery): Lyle O. Reitzel exhibits for the EJES section, curated by Direlia Lazo, a conceptual aesthetic proposal entitled “Caribbean Trilogy,” with the stellar participation of maestros José Bedia (Cuba), José García Cordero (Dominican Republic), and Edouard Duval-Carriè (Haiti) in an open dialogue where the mystical, the amazing landscape, and the martyrs involved in stories of Afro-Caribbean rebellion come together seeking freedom to build a new identity.

These are three visual universes capable of admitting a spectrological reading of polysynthesis in the contemporary Caribbean. These are three self-signifying aesthetic proposals that are ideologically linked to one another, not only through objective contents in which there are underlying traditional image sources or conceptual resolutions that proclaim their vital transmutation of the most radical poetics of Western artistic modernity, including “Caribbean surrealism” [“surrealismo antillano”].

According to art critic and curator of the Museum of Modern Art of Santo Domingo, Amable López Meléndez: “The recent productions by Duval-Carrie, García Cordero, and Bedia allow us to confront three eminently ethical and reflective creative practices. Their respective metaphorical repertoires explode and dialogue as a mirror of a single sensibility and of the same committed identity discourse.”

This is the third edition of the Caribbean Trilogy. Within the framework of Art Basel Miami Beach/2010, LOR Gallery and the Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance, known as the Little Haiti Cultural Center (LHCC) of Miami, we presented the first edition of Caribbean Trilogy: The Global Caribbean ll. The second edition was presented at the Spanish Center in the Dominican Republic in 2011.

[Shown above: top, José García Cordero (Dominican Republic) “Línea Noroeste II,” 2023; middle, Edouard Duval-Carrié (Haiti) “Untitled 1 & 2”; bottom, José Bédia (Cuba) “Júbilo de Aponte,” 2017.]

For more information, visit https://www.lorgallery.com/