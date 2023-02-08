Exhibition: Osvaldo González “Apuntes de San Lorenzo”

Galleria Continua-Roma presents Cuban artist Osvaldo González in “Apuntes de San Lorenzo,” on view from February 17 through April 8, 2023. Galleria Continua-Roma is located at The St. Regis Rome, Via Vittorio E. Orlando 3, Rome, Italy.

Osvaldo González (Camagüey, Cuba, 1982), who graduated from the Higher Institute of Art (2006, Havana), lives and works in Havana, Cuba. Amongst his main solo shows, we mention: La casa del Salto (2022, Tenuta Casenuove, Italy); Viaje (2021, San Gimignano, Italy); Ámbar (2020, NC-Arte, Bogotá, Colombia); El principio de todo (2019, Galería Servando, Havana); Autofagia (2016, Galería Servando, Havana); Como es lo que es (2014, Centro de Desarrollo de las Artes Visuales, Havana); Una escena doméstica (23 y 12 Gallery, 11th Havana Biennial); Temas Aislados (2010, Galería Luz y Suárez del Villar, Madrid); Kunta (2009, Galería Guayasamín, Havana). [. . .]

Galleria Continua-Roma, The St. Regis Rome

Tel +39 3333870553 | +39 3665499387

roma@galleriacontinua.com | www.galleriacontinua.com

Open from Tuesday to Saturday, 11am – 7pm

For more information, see https://www.galleriacontinua.com/exhibitions/apuntes-de-san-lorenzo-393/press-release

For full bio, see https://www.galleriacontinua.com/artists/osvaldo-gonzalez-100/biography

[Shown above: OSVALDO GONZÁLEZ ‘Serie Apuntes de San Lorenzo’ 2023 (detail), adhesive tape, Plexiglas, led light, resine, 100 x 74 cm.]