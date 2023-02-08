29th Art of Reggae Exhibition (NGJ)

The National Gallery of Jamaica (NGJ), located at 12 Ocean Boulevard (Kingston Mall), will host its 29th Art of Reggae Exhibition, showcasing the top 100 posters from the 2022 International Reggae Poster Contest (IRPC). It opens on Sunday, February 19, 2023, with a welcome speech by Hon. Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

Description: [. . .] The theme for the 2022 contest was Women in Reggae Music and saw entrants submitting designs that highlighted the many roles of women in the Jamaican music industry, including songwriting, singing, DJing, producing, artist management and entertainment journalism to name a few. The competition organizer also encouraged entrants to honour the women who had powerful roles as freedom fighters, cultural activists and nurturers which were documented in Jamaican music.

This exhibition is a part of the 2023 Reggae Month activities and Jamaica 60 celebrations.

For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/NationalGalleryofJamaica

Also see https://nationalgalleryofjamaica.wordpress.com/ and https://nationalgalleryofjamaica.com/