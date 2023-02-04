The Green Family Foundation presents “Everything, Earth and Sky: An Exhibition of Haitian Art” at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, Florida International University. Opening on Saturday, February 4, 2023, this event showcases the museum’s substantial collection of Haitian art, one of the largest in the United States. Elizabeth Ferrer-Alfonso (FIU News) describes it here:

The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum FIU, a Smithsonian Affiliate and one of the largest academic art museums in South Florida, announces its upcoming exhibition, “Everything, Earth and Sky: An Exhibition of Haitian Art.” The museum is home to one of the largest collections of Haitian paintings from the 1980s and 1990s in the United States and this exhibition and its accompanying catalog supports its ongoing efforts to make its collection accessible through research and digitization.



On Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. the museum will hold an opening reception for “Everything, Earth and Sky” and three of its other exhibitions: “Together/Apart: Modern and Contemporary Art from the United States”, “Chitra Ganesh: Dreaming in Multiverse”, and “An Elegy to Rosewood”. The Haitian collection on display will be complemented by bites and refreshments, a live performance by Inez, and exhibition tours throughout the day. Guests may RSVP on the Frost Art Museum’s website.



The exhibition also includes contemporary Haitian American artists Vanessa Charlot, Mark Delmont, Edouard Duval-Carrié, Mark Fleuridor, Madjeen Isaac, Abigail Lucien, and Asser Saint-Val as well as paintings from the collection by Gerard Fortuné, Alexandre Gregoire, Maxan Jean-Louis, Eddy Myrthil, and Fritzner Obner, among others.



“Everything, Earth and Sky” is made possible by the generous support from presenting sponsor the Green Family Foundation and additional sponsors Island TV, PNC Bank, and Comprehensive Medical Aesthetics.



This exhibition signifies FIU’s commitment to sharing the stories of diverse, rich cultures and personalities of Haiti as well as to providing a platform for local artists who share their unique perspectives that meld their cultural heritage with life in South Florida.



“Everything, Earth and Sky” highlights a theme prevalent in Haitian art, the depiction of space. From schools, communal plazas, and government buildings to Haiti’s fauna and the ever-present ocean, these works present different interpretations of physical space and the use of public places. Some works clearly relate contemporary political challenges in Haiti and others portray the rich and varied iconography of the country.



“This is the first exhibition that presents Haitian art from the perspective of private and public space. The Frost Art Museum’s core collection of paintings by Haitian artists allows us to showcase the rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions of that Caribbean country and help our students and other visitors learn about this period of increased recognition of Haitian art in the international art world,” said Jordana Pomeroy, director of the Patricia & Phillip Frost Museum FIU.



For event inquiries, please contact Clara Eshkenazi at 786-352-3233



For sponsorship inquiries, please contact Smilka Melgoza at 786-200-1564

Also see https://news.fiu.edu/2023/the-green-family-foundation-presentseverything,-earth-and-sky-an-exhibition-of-haitian-art-at-the-patricia-phillip-frost-art-museum-fiu [Shown above: Jocelyn Joseph, “Landscape”, Oil on canvas, Late 20th century, 20.25 x 16.25 inches, FIU.]