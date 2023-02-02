New Issue: sx salon 41

sx salon, a small axe literary platform, has made live its Fall 2022 issue (41). Editor Rachel L. Mordecai introduces # 41 here:

In this issue we are delighted to bring you an abundance of poetic riches anchored by a special discussion section on M. NourbeSe Philip, edited by Phanuel Antwi. The section brings together the reflections of four poets (Lauren K. Alleyne, David Bradford, Momtaza Mehri, and Juliane Okot Bitek) on Philip’s work and influence and closes with an essay by Philip herself. Antwi’s thoughtful and expansive introduction does everything that is essential to usher you into the section, so here I will note only my own conviction that the scholarship on Philip’s writings, extensive though it is, still has considerable ground to cover in reckoning with the aesthetic, conceptual, ethical, and political terrain that her work has cleared. It brings me great satisfaction that sx salon now has the opportunity to participate in this essential project; I extend my thanks to Phanuel Antwi for curating this remarkable conversation and to all the poets for their contributions.

The celebration of Caribbean poetry continues in our particularly rich reviews section, which begins with poets John Robert Lee and Canisia Lubrin each reviewing a recent collection by the other (Lubrin’s The Dyzgraphxst: A Poem and Lee’s Pierrot, respectively). Marta Fernández Campa reviews The Sea Needs No Ornament / El mar no necesita ornamento, a bilingual anthology of contemporary Caribbean women poets edited by Loretta Collins Klobah and Maria Grau Perejoan; she calls the volume “a rich gathering of … some of the most admired poets writing today.” In her review of dubbin poetry: the collected poems of d’bi.young anitafrika and Staceyann Chin’s Crossfire: A Litany for Survival, Natalie Wall finds both collections “in turn luxurious and sparse, humorous and loving” and “nothing less than a call to action.” Cornel Bogle’s review of David Bradford’s Dream of No One but Myself and Marvin Thompson’s Road Trip closes out the section, noting both volumes’ “disorienting incantations, carefully curated exhibitions of haunted and haunting personas, fragmented memory, and enthralling—though challenging—formal innovations.”

See the issue at http://smallaxe.net/sxsalon

Also see https://www.nourbese.com/ [Photo above (detail) by Runaway Productions LLC : M. NourbeSe Philip giving her Gustafson Poet lecture at Vancouver Island University entitled on October 27, 2022. For more information, see https://news.viu.ca/groundbreaking-poet-m-nourbese-philip-deliver-viu-gustafson-lecture]



