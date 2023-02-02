Launch: New Book on 20th Century Visual Culture in Puerto Rico

La mirada en construcción: ensayos sobre cultura visual (San Juan: Luscinia, C.E., 2022) was edited by José Orlando Sued and René Rodríguez-Ramírez. [See our previous post La mirada en construccion.] Two events are planned to celebrate the book launch. The first on February 4, 2023, is hosted by the Fundación Luis Muñoz Marín. The second takes place on February 8, 2023 and is sponsored by Casa Norberto Librería.

Presentation at the Luis Muñoz Foundation (February 4):

This coming Saturday, February 4 at 3:00 p.m., the book will be presented at the Luis Muñoz Marín Foundation (FLMM). Dr. Rafael Cabrera will discuss the significance of the book, and the editors will offer their commentaries. The activity will be recorded and broadcast on social networks through the FLMM Facebook page.

Presentation at Casa Norberto in Plaza las Américas (February 8):

On Wednesday, February 8 at 7:00 p.m., the book will be presented at Casa Norberto. The authors of the book will give short presentations about their essays and will participate in a Q & A with the audience. This event will be broadcast live on Casa Norberto’s Facebook page and will last approximately 1 ½ hours.

For more information, see https://luismunozmarin.org/product/la-mirada-en-construccion-ensayos-sobre-cultura-visual/