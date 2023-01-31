What’s on Our Nightstands: “Aterrizar no es regreso”

Independently published in February 2019, Xavier Valcárcel’s Aterrizar no es regreso [Landing is not a return] slipped our research sessions after Hurricanes Irma and Maria struck the Caribbean with fury in 2017. This book bears witness to the complex emotional, social, and political landscape in the aftermath of the multiple disasters that have struck the island of Puerto Rico. [Many thanks to Nelson Ricart-Guerrero for bringing this item to our attention.]

“In this chronicle, Xavier Valcárcel tells us about his experience after Hurricane María and the difficult adjustment to the new reality. As Ángel Antonio Ruiz Laboy has said, Aterrizar no es regreso ‘accomplishes the task of accounting for the distances and the awaiting… a product of the multiple natural and political catastrophes that we face as Puerto Ricans.’” [See original description, in Spanish, at Amazon.]

