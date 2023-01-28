Exhibition—Gamaliel Rodríguez: “Sabotage”

In collaboration with Galería Playera, El Kilómetro presents its next Drop Show and the first of 2023, entitled SABOTAGE, by Puerto Rican artist Gamaliel Rodríguez. This exhibition is on view until February 12.

In this new work, Gamaliel explores one of the most emblematic images of the extreme southwest of Puerto Rico: Los Morrillos de Cabo Rojo Lighthouse. Built in 1877 under Spanish rule, the lighthouse is part of Puerto Rico’s maritime lighting system that is still in operation, electrically.

Under this premise, while using Cabo Rojo as a home, workshop, and source of inspiration, Gamaliel questions the ironic coexistence between the lighthouse and the electric pole that now coexists there to provide energy to the structure.

Recognizing the energy crisis that the country is going through, the artist creates similarities between both elements to point out the evident collapse, both governmental and structural, that the island has been experiencing for several decades.

“Sabotage” (2021) measures 18″X 24″ and, from this work, the new collection of Galería Playera cards emerged. Only 200 cards will be available, numbered, signed and stamped in Gold Foil with a holographic “Silver Sand” cover. Those interested in acquiring a card can send DM @galeriaplayera, write to galeriaplayera@gmail.com, or visit the exhibition.

El Kilometro | Pda. 18 (Bus stop 18)

Monday| 7:00pm-10:00pm

Thursday-Friday| 7:00pm-10:00pm

Saturdays| 5:00pm-10:00pm



802 Ave. Roberto H. Todd

Santurce, Puerto Rico

