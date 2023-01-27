This Sunday, the Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre, with the Ameena Gafoor Institute, is hosting one of their weekly public meetings with speakers from Fiji, Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad to discuss “The Status and Future of the Sugarcane Industry in the Indian Diaspora.” The discussion will be followed by a Q+A session.

SPEAKERS:

JAGNNATH SAMI (Fiji) – Former CEO of Fiji Sugar Cane Growers Council, former General Secretary of Fiji Cane Growers Association, and Former Board Member of Sugar Commission of Fiji.



DR. TURHAN DOERGA (Suriname/Guyana) – Consultant, Adviser and Researcher on sugar in India. Retired from a company that distributes sugar to more than 4000 mainstream outlets in North Europe.



DR. TARA SINGH (Guyana) – Writer and researcher, and former lecturer in the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Guyana. Former Senior Commonwealth Researcher and Fulbright Scholar.



PT. DONNIE SAMLAL (Trinidad) – 3rd generation who had worked in Caroni 1975 Limited sugar estate. Active under the leadership of Davica Thomas to help ex-workers receive their promised lands.



